The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has reported an increase in claims of almost 40% across he first six months of 2025.

DIFC Courts reported statistics for the first six months of 2025, with claim numbers growing by 38% year-on-year, across a series of domestic and international commercial and civil disputes.

From January – June 2025, 650 claims were filed across all court divisions, with a total average claim value of AED 13.2 million. The main Court of First Instance (CFI) and its specialised divisions recorded 61 claims, with an average claim of AED 117.7 million and a total of AED 6.7 billion.

Submitted claims covered sectors including banking and finance, retail, manufacturing, crypto, and real estate.

Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, said: “The first half of 2025 reflects a sustained pattern of growth, particularly in opt-in matters and higher-value claims. These developments reinforce the DIFC Courts’ position as a trusted forum for resolving complex commercial disputes, supported by experienced judges, and international enforceability.

"The new DIFC Courts Law, introduced in early 2025, represents a forward-looking step by the Government of Dubai allowing the DIFC Courts to further streamline procedures and enhance judicial practice reinforcing our position as a premier forum for dispute resolution well into the future.”

Ancillary services

The DIFC Courts Wills Service also recorded increased activity. In the first six months of 2025, 922 wills were registered — a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024 — and 27 probate orders were issued. Since its inception, the service has registered over 13,400 wills.