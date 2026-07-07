Deutsche Bank signs agreement with Dubai DET to boost international investor engagement

Deutsche Bank and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) have signed an agreement to support international investor engagement and investment opportunities in Dubai.

Together the two parties hope to create pathways for global investors, family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWs), corporates, family-owned businesses, and industrial groups to establish and expand their presence in Dubai.

The agreement will see Deutsche Bank leverage its networks to identify clients considering international structuring, geographic diversification, relocation, business expansion, or capital allocation opportunities, while DET will work with introduced clients to define clear pathways into Dubai.

As part of the collaboration, Deutsche Bank will anchor a Wealth and Family Office Forum in Dubai as a flagship engagement platform, while hosting DET across international roadshows, conferences, roundtables, and curated client sessions.

The partnership supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and hopes to reinforce its attractiveness as a platform for long-term growth and international expansion.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “Our partnership with Deutsche Bank enhances our ability to engage priority investors across international markets and support the conversion of interest into tangible investment outcomes.

“By combining DET’s facilitation capabilities with Deutsche Bank’s global client network, we are creating clearer pathways for businesses and investors to establish and expand from Dubai.”

Salman Mahdi, global vice chairman of the Private Bank, Deutsche Bank, said: “At Deutsche Bank, through our Global Hausbank strategy, we are focused on serving clients across their full spectrum of needs, leveraging our global network, deep client relationships, and integrated capabilities across wealth, corporate, and investment banking.

“Our longer-term vision is to become the European champion in banking, and a trusted partner connecting clients to opportunities across key international markets."