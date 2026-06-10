Coutts has hired a digital asset strategy and delivery lead for its Private Banking & Wealth Management (PBWM) business.

Sarah Dow joins from Lloyds Banking Group to head up the development and implementation of Coutts digital assets strategy, working across key product areas including Everyday Banking, Investments and Lending to ensure a joined-up approach.

She will lead Coutts' work to support client understanding, develop digital asset propositions, and build internal expertise, working closely with technology teams.

Coutts said the role reflects both increasing client demand and a recognition that the future of financial services will require a more seamless interaction between traditional and digital finance.

Sarah Dow, digital asset strategy and delivery lead, Coutts, said: “I’m excited to be joining Coutts at such an important moment for the industry. As digital finance continues to evolve, clients are increasingly looking for clarity, confidence and trusted guidance.

“Coutts has a long heritage of safeguarding clients’ assets and building lasting relationships. There is a real opportunity to build on that strength as we develop our approach to digital finance in a way that reflects clients’ needs and expectations.”

Alison Graham, executive director, client goal lead, Coutts, added: “This role reflects how quickly this space is developing and our ambition to respond with clarity and confidence. Sarah will play an important role in shaping how we engage with digital assets as part of our broader client offering.”