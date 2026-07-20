The Acting Deemster James Corbett KC has taken on new professional roles in the UK and Australia despite resigning from a major £100m pensions case last month on grounds of ill health, according to a report in the Isle of Man local press.

As was reported by IA last month, Corbett had been presiding over two linked class‑action matters, Kells & Others v Friends Provident International Limited and Dickinson & Others v Utmost International Isle of Man Limited, involving 739 investors, many of whom say they lost their life savings.

Corbett stepped down in June after hearing all the evidence but before delivering judgment, creating an unusual and uncertain situation for one of the island’s largest ever civil cases.

Since then, it has emerged that Corbett has taken positions in two sets of chambers, including one based in Australia, while continuing his own practice.

Corbett KC has re-joined 2, New Street Chambers, where he was previously a pupil barrister. He practises as James Corbett KC in England and Wales and internationally, and as Advocate James Corbett in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Manx.News, where the article originated said that it had approached both the Isle of Man Government and Corbett’s chambers for comment, but neither has responded.