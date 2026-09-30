Clients should be able to expect the same standard of care from a financial advice firm, regardless of which adviser they meet or how complex their circumstances may be.

Achieving that takes more than a set of documents and an annual review date. It requires a clear process, effective oversight and a culture in which advisers remain curious about whether a client’s plan still works.

Consistency does not mean giving every client the same recommendation. Two people of the same age, with similar assets and the same intended retirement date, may need very different plans. One may have secure income and be comfortable with investment risk. The other may be supporting family members, planning a move abroad or relying on their portfolio to meet essential spending.

The standard of advice should be consistent. The outcome must reflect the individual.

Give every client the same careful starting point

A sound advice process begins by understanding what the client is trying to achieve. That includes their immediate priorities, longer-term goals, income needs, existing arrangements and attitude to risk. It also means looking beyond a questionnaire to understand their capacity for loss: what would happen to their plans if an investment performed poorly?

Advisers should be able to explain how they reached a recommendation and why it is appropriate for that client. That discipline matters as much for a relatively straightforward case as it does for a complex one.

A repeatable process helps firms maintain this standard across teams. Clear responsibilities and a shared approach to gathering information, assessing options and recording decisions make it easier to identify when something has been missed. They also make it easier for another adviser to understand a client’s plan if responsibility for the relationship changes.

The process provides a foundation. It cannot replace professional judgement or a meaningful conversation with the client.

Test the plan before circumstances test it

Financial plans are often built around expectations: a retirement date, an income target, a level of investment growth or a particular family arrangement. Those expectations may change.

That is why I believe advisers should spend time exploring uncomfortable scenarios with clients. What would happen if markets fell sharply shortly after retirement? Could the client adjust their spending if inflation remained high? How would the plan cope if one partner died earlier than expected, or if a family member needed financial support?

These discussions are not about predicting what will happen. They help identify which parts of a plan are flexible and which are essential. They can also reveal decisions that a client would prefer to make calmly now, before an unexpected event puts them under pressure.

The questions should be relevant to the individual. For a business owner, that may mean considering a change in income or the timing of a sale. For someone approaching retirement, it may mean examining how withdrawals could affect the life of their portfolio. For an internationally mobile client, a further move or a return home may need to be part of the conversation.

Make ongoing reviews meaningful

A recommendation may be suitable when it is made, yet become less appropriate as a client’s life changes. Ongoing advice should therefore be more than a report on investment performance.

A review is an opportunity to ask whether the client’s objectives remain the same. Has their income changed? Have they retired earlier than planned? Are they helping children or older relatives? Have their health, family circumstances or plans for where they will live changed?

The answers should inform the advice. Sometimes the existing plan will still be appropriate, and explaining why can give a client useful clarity. At other times, a change in circumstances will call for a closer look at income, investments, protection or estate planning.

Firms need oversight that helps them check whether these reviews are happening as intended and whether agreed actions are followed through. A review process has limited value if important changes are recorded but never reflected in the client’s plan.

Cross-border clients bring consistency into sharper focus

For clients who live, work or retire across borders, the need for regular review is particularly clear. A move can bring different tax rules, currencies, reporting obligations and restrictions on the services a provider can offer. Assets may remain in one country while the client lives and spends in another.

An adviser cannot assume that an arrangement suitable before a move will remain suitable afterwards. Nor should relocation automatically prompt a transfer or a wholesale change to a client’s investments. The first step is to understand how the move affects the client’s existing position and what they want their money to do next.

Cross-border advice may also require coordination with tax and legal specialists in the relevant countries. Good oversight helps a firm establish who is responsible for each part of the work, where specialist input is needed and how the resulting advice fits together for the client.

These cases illustrate a broader principle: the more a client’s circumstances change, the more important it is to revisit the assumptions on which their plan was built.

Give advisers a framework they can use

Central research, investment frameworks and clear governance can help firms deliver a dependable standard of advice. They give advisers a common basis for assessing options and help oversight teams see whether recommendations have been implemented as intended.

That framework must still leave room to explain why a particular approach suits one client and may be unsuitable for another. A good process should prompt advisers to ask better questions and document their reasoning. It should also give them a way to raise a concern when a case does not fit neatly within the usual approach.

There is a human element to this that firms cannot overlook. Clients need to feel able to tell their adviser when something has changed or when they do not understand a recommendation. Advisers, in turn, need the time and support to listen, challenge assumptions where appropriate and explain choices clearly.

Consistency is ultimately visible in those everyday interactions. It is present when a client’s circumstances are understood before a solution is proposed, when a recommendation has a clear rationale and when a firm follows up on what it has agreed to do.

For me, that is the aim of good governance: to make careful, individual advice a dependable experience for every client, at the outset and throughout the relationship.

John Westwood is founder and chairman of Blacktower Financial Management Group