Chase de Vere, a UK Independent Financial Adviser firm, has announced increased revenue by 10.7% to £131.4m (2024: £118.6), and profit before tax rose by 9.9% to £35.1m (2024: £31.9m) in its Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2025.

The company added that it also achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71.0 for the 12-months to December 2025, above the industry average and ahead of its target of 70. Client feedback has strengthened further in 2026, with an NPS of 75.4 for the 12-months to 31 May 2026. This represents the company’s best-ever score, to go with a Trustpilot rating of 4.9 (Excellent).

Chase de Vere said that it had continued to invest in its client proposition during 2025, including the launch of its Private Client Services team. This team provides an additional channel by which to support clients with investment assets of up to £250,000.

Kathleen Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Chase de Vere, said:

“I’m delighted to report another year of strong financial performance. However, I am even more humbled by our client feedback, which reflects our unwavering commitment to helping them and their families achieve financial confidence and peace of mind.

“We will continue to focus on providing the best possible service for our clients, while growing our business organically and through acquisitions.