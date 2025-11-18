Capital International to open Dubai office

Financial services group Capital International is opening an office in Dubai as it expands its operations in the Middle East.

The Isle of Man-based firm has received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) enabling it to offer its multi-currency investment platform to wealth managers, international advisory companies, asset managers and family offices in the UAE.

David Noon, commercial director at Capital International, said the platform is designed to give clients unfettered access to products, from global equities and ETFs to bonds and funds.

“We’ve already built strong relationships with financial service providers in the Middle East, but I’m a strong believer that to achieve real growth in any business, you must be there on the ground,” he said.

“By joining the DIFC community, we can deepen our ties with the region and support our business partners more effectively.”

He added: “We’ve done this before in South Africa, where being on the ground made all the difference. Our aim in the Middle East is the same, to become part of the community, part of the DIFC, and to grow alongside our business partners.”