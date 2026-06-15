Calling all advisers, brokers and wealth managers - vote now

The nominations for the International Adviser Global Financial Services Awards 2026 are now open for advisers, brokers and wealth managers to nominate their favourite product, funds and services providers.

In these special awards – exclusive to International Adviser – advisers and wealth managers in UK and around the world have the opportunity to show support for their key partners and product providers by nominating their choices for all of the categories.

The nominations are open until Tuesday 23rd June, with the shortlisted entrants announced directly afterwards.

IA Publisher and co-owner Gary Robinson, pictured left, said: "These awards are unique in the respect that companies, products and service advisers are not able to apply directly to enter. The industry decides who goes forward for these awards and those with the most nominations are then whittled down to provide our shortlist.

Those that are shortlisted and those that ultimately win accolades will know that these will have been initiated directly from the advisers, brokers and wealth managers, which has some additional kudos and meaning attached to it as a result."

Those shortlisted will then be given the opportunity to submit a short statement of why they should win, which was sent to the International Adviser judging panel and the votes will collected and counted.

The winners be revealed via an online TV special which will be broadcast here on IA, at the end of July 2026.

It only takes minute to nominate so please click here to vote for your favourites.