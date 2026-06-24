The British Virgin Islands (BVI) now accounts for over 10% of the global market for US tokenized treasuries and $1.2bn of stablecoins, according to new research published by BVI Finance.

As of the 1 June 2026, the distributed value of US tokenised treasuries in the BVI reached $1.5bn, meaning one in every 10 dollars of tokenized US treasuries distributed worldwide is now represented through BVI structures. The BVI also hosts 305 tokenized securities, the highest total of any jurisdiction.

BVI Finance’s report – Destination Digital: An On-Chain Future – also shows BVI is home to more than 28,000 stablecoin asset holders, while current transfer volumes hit $323.5m weekly. On this current trajectory, annualised on-chain stablecoin activity could reach more than $16.8bn, the report predicted.

Elise Donovan, CEO at BVI Finance, said: “The global financial system is undergoing a structural shift. The digitisation of real-world assets is reshaping how capital is owned, transferred, and settled. What our research makes clear is that this transition is no longer on the horizon. It is happening now, and at scale.

“Recent regulatory developments are supercharging that momentum. The GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act in the United States, combined with the FSB's push for consistent oversight of global stablecoin arrangements, have fundamentally changed the landscape. Regulation is not slowing the market down but instead giving institutional capital the certainty it needs to move in at scale.”

She added: “The BVI has long been a cornerstone of international finance. Our legal framework, regulatory architecture, and professional ecosystem have supported trillions of dollars of cross-border investment, fund formation, and capital markets activity for decades. As the world moves on-chain, the BVI is not a bystander to this transition – it is foundational to it.”