Brown Advisory, an independent and privately held global investment management firm that oversees US $161.7bn in client assets globally, has opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in response to growing client demand for its global and US equities and fixed income strategies.

Brown Advisory’s new office in the ADGM underscores its commitment to the Middle East, where it has been advising clients from the UAE and the wider region for over a decade.

Brown Advisory’s Jack Weatherby, has relocated to Abu Dhabi and becomes head of Middle East. In this role, he will focus on developing existing and nurturing new client relationships, with plans to expand the team as the firm begins to build a greater presence in the Middle East market. By establishing a new presence in the Middle East, Brown Advisory highlights its dedication to delivering top-tier service to its clients in the region.

Jack Weatherby, head of Middle East at Brown Advisory, said: “The Middle East has been a growing source of investment and enquiries from investors looking to benefit from our long-term approach to investing. The next natural step is to establish a presence in the region to be closer to our clients while capitalizing on growth opportunities within one of the fastest-growing financial hubs in the world.

"We are actively developing new solutions that are relevant to clients located here and will help them achieve their specific and long-term investment objectives.”

Quintin Ings-Chambers, head of international business at Brown Advisory, said: “The opening of our first office in the Middle East is another example of Brown Advisory demonstrating its dedication to excellence in customer service and supporting our client base. We have seen a growing demand from investors in the region keen to access Brown Advisory’s actively managed equity and fixed income strategies. Our newly established presence in the ADGM will enable us to better serve clients – both new and existing – from our closer proximity to this strategically important region.”