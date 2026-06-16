The British Virgin Islands (BVI) saw its strongest first quarter for new company incorporations since 2022 this year with 7,630 new companies incorporated in the first three months of 2026.

This represents a 10% increase on the same period in 2025 and continues a broader upward trend; incorporations were 7.6% higher in Q125 and 31.6% higher in Q124 than the previous year, figures from the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) show. The total number of active companies on the BVI register now stands at 362,165.

Further, 154 new limited partnerships were formed during the quarter, more than double the number recorded in Q1 2025, the FSC’s Quarterly Statistical Bulletin noted.

Elise Donovan, CEO of BVI Finance, said the figures highlight the BVI’s strength as an international financial centre.

“These results reflect a continued confidence in the jurisdiction from businesses, investors and advisers around the world and reinforce the important role the jurisdiction plays in facilitating global investment and cross-border commerce.

“The growth highlighted in this quarter's bulletin reflects continued demand for BVI structures from investors and global business, and notably growing demand in the fintech and digital assets space, demonstrating the breadth and strength of the jurisdiction's offering.”

Lorna Smith, minister responsible for Financial Services and Economic Development, added: "The FSC’s results are a clear indication of the continued global demand for BVI financial services and the confidence that international businesses place in our jurisdiction.

“The growth recorded during the first quarter of 2026 highlights the strength of our regulatory framework, the quality of our professional services industry and the ongoing commitment of the government and industry stakeholders to ensuring the BVI remains competitive on the global stage.”