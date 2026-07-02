Investors Trust has announced the appointment of Stuart Cameron as Head of Distribution, EMEA.

Based in Dubai, Cameron takes over from Phil Story who leaves the company after 12 years in the role.

Cameron, who brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, business development, and international distribution across financial services, will lead distribution activities across the region and work closely with advisers and partners to support the firm’s regional distribution strategy and adviser relationships.

Investors Trust said in a statement that Cameron’s appointment reinforces the Investors Trust’s long-term commitment to advisers and distribution partners across the region.

It added that Story, who is now on gardening leave, had played an important role in the company’s growth across EMEA and thanked for his contribution to the business and wished him every success going forward.

Throughout his career, Cameron has held senior business development and distribution roles with HSBC Global Asset Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments, Alkhair Capital, and Klay Capital.

Having spent the past 18 years living and working in the UAE, Cameron combines “deep regional knowledge with experience gained across both global and regional institutions, providing a strong foundation for supporting Investors Trust’s continued development across the region”, the statement read.

Partnerships

Commenting on his appointment, Cameron, pictured above, said: “My immediate priority is to listen and learn, both from our teams and from our partners across the region. Strong partnerships are built on trust, transparency, and consistent execution, and those principles will continue to guide how we work together.

“My focus will be on building on the strong foundations already established across EMEA and continuing to position Investors Trust as a long-term strategic partner, supporting advisers as their businesses and clients evolve.”

Ariel Amigo, Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer at Investors Trust, said:

“Stuart’s experience across both global and regional financial institutions, combined with his deep understanding of the EMEA market, makes him exceptionally well positioned to support our advisers and distribution partners.

“This appointment reflects our continued commitment to the region and our confidence in the long-term potential of both the market and the advisers we support.”

This article first appeared on II's sister title International Adviser.