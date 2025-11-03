Bentley Reid has opened a Dubai branch with CEO Peter Clark relocating to the emirate to establish the new operation.

The employee-owned wealth manager has set up an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and has been granted a Category 4 regulatory licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), allowing the firm to provide holistic wealth management services from the DIFC.

Clark said: “Bentley Reid has been helping high and ultra-high-net-worth international families with their wealth management needs for over 40 years. Our vast experience with expat clients in Hong Kong, in particular, makes opening a Middle East office a natural next step.”

He added: “We believe our discreet and highly personalised, service-led approach will appeal in what is clearly a fast-growing market.”

Salmaan Jaffery, chief business development officer at DIFC Authority, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bentley Reid to DIFC’s vibrant and growing financial community.

“Originally founded in Hong Kong with a strong UK and European presence today, Bentley Reid’s decision to establish a presence in the Centre reflects DIFC’s continued appeal to respected wealth and investment managers with a global mandate.

“We look forward to supporting Bentley Reid as they expand their footprint and connect with the opportunities available from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s leading financial centre.”