Law firm Bedell Cristin has expanded into the Middle East with a new office in Abu Dhabi to build on its long-standing connections to the region.

Faizal Bhana, has joined the firm as managing director and head of Middle East, Africa and India, having spent many years living and working across the Middle East and advising on international investment, private wealth structuring and corporate holding arrangements.

Most recently Bhana was a director at Jersey Finance where he led market strategy and engagement across the Middle East, Africa and India.

The new office is Bedell Cristin’s seventh globally, having already established. Presence in the BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, London and Singapore.

Co-global managing partner at Bedell Cristin Nancy Chien said: "This is a natural and important step in the continued growth of our global business. The Middle East is a key market for all of our jurisdictions, and in Faizal we have found the perfect individual to spearhead our efforts not just in that region, but also across Africa and India.

"We see a huge opportunity right across those regions, with the phenomenal growth of regional finance centres such as the ADGM, DIFC, Riyadh and QIFC over recent years servicing and supporting the Middle East, Africa and India as a gateway for global trade International cross-border structures are much more familiar to financial services professionals there than they were even ten years ago, and we are seeing consistent demand for our services."

Co-global managing partners Edward Drummond the new office forms part of Bedell Cristin’s broader growth strategy, alongside a number of recent partner and counsel hires across the Guernsey, Jersey and London offices.

“We have ambitious plans for the business, and our new ADGM office, and Faizal’s key hire to head the office, is a key part of that,” he said,

Bhana added: “We are pleased to be partnering with and contributing to the existing world class ecosystems and financial services centres across the region, whether in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai or Qatar other hubs in the GCC.

“From our base in ADGM, we look forward to supporting clients across the Middle East, Africa and India, and to working closely with colleagues across the firm’s global network to deliver integrated advice. We are delighted to call the 'Capital of Capital' our new regional home."