Cobas Asset Management (Cobas AM) today announced that Andrea Barbaranelli has joined the firm as external agent registered by the Bank of Spain, effective immediately.

Based in Madrid, Barbaranelli will partner closely with distribution to promote Cobas AM's value investment solutions and insights to enhance international client engagement opportunities, strengthening the structure of the team led by Francisco García Paramés, staunch proponent of value investing in Spain.

Barbaranelli has a degree in Business Administration and Management with a specialisation in finance from the Complutense University of Madrid. His academic education was enriched by studies in London, Paris and Madrid, achieving a fluent command of four languages: Spanish, Italian, French and English.

Before joining the firm, Barbaranelli was most recently a partner at Azvalor, contributing to the launch and success of the Spanish value investing firm. Prior to that he began his career at Bestinver, reporting to Francisco Garcia Paramés, where he focused on developing international institutional relationships.

Barbaranelli's incorporation to the firm strenghtens Cobas's commitment to the principles of Value Investing, bringing an extensive experience in the development of the international institutional market and contributing to the objective of maximising value for investors globally.

Andrea Barbaranelli said: ‘It is a pleasure to be reunited with former colleagues from Bestinver and an honour to work again with Francisco García Paramés’.

Cobas Asset Management SGIIC is an independent asset management firm committed to the Value Investing model, which analyses and selects quality companies at a price below their intrinsic value and with a long-term vision.

With €2.3bn under management, Cobas AM has more than 30,000 domestic and international investors.