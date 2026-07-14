Almost a third of Malta's population now made up of foreign nationals

Malta's economy is becoming increasingly reliant on an international workforce, according to the latest figures published by Malta's National Statistics Office.

There were 588,254 residents at the end of 2025, up 2.4% on the previous year, with 31.1% of the population now made up of non-Maltese citizens as employers relocate workers from overseas.

Further, net migration increased by a third between 2024 and 2025, adding 13,906 people to the population, while natural population growth dropped by almost half year-on-year, falling from 193 in 2024 to just 98 in 2025, global employment organisation Agility EOR highlighted.

Scott Winter, chief human resources officer for Agility EOR, said: “Malta's workforce has become international. Whether businesses are hiring software developers, healthcare staff, or finance specialists, they're increasingly looking beyond their own borders to fill critical roles.”

“The latest figures show that international workers are not just filling isolated skills gaps; they have become an essential part of Malta's labour market. For businesses, the challenge is no longer whether to hire internationally, but how to do so efficiently and compliantly.”