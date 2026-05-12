Allspring hires head of international product

Allspring Global Investments has hired Sophie Freemantle as head of international product.

Based in London, Freemantle will drive Allspring’s international product strategy and oversee the evolution of the firm’s product offering as it responds to client demand across international markets.

Freemantle was recently at Federated Hermes where she held senior roles focused on international product strategy and development and led complex cross-border initiatives covering multiple asset classes and fund domiciles.

She will report to Rick Genoni, global head of product, who said: “I am delighted to have Sophie join our team. She brings deep product expertise alongside a disciplined, forward-looking mindset focused on innovation and long-term growth.

“Her leadership experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen and scale our international business to serve clients globally”.

Andy Sowerby, head of the international client group at Allspring, added: “We continue to invest in our business with the objective of being an industry leader in active management across public markets.

“Adding Sophie deepens our product capabilities to ensure we constantly deliver high - quality, competitive investment solutions to meet current and future client needs.”