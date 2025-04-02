Allfunds has unveiled the latest version of its flagship Nextportfolio management tool, powered by AI.

Nextportfolio 4 builds on the modular and flexible nature of the Nextportfolio tool, which is already used by 80 financial institutions in 15 countries to gain a 360º view of their clients’ investments, and benefit from sophisticated digitalised tools to help define the right product offering and oversight of industry trends.

The new version leverages data-driven depth analysis together with the power of AI, to offer timely and personalized insights at the click of a button.

It includes 4 key innovations:

Integrated AI providing comprehensive analysis on portfolio holdings, product offering and market overview among others features designed to improve business efficiencies with an added value service to clients;

A “Portfolio Health” engine which automatically reviews investment strategies and portfolios, highlighting deviations from established thresholds aiming to keep portfolios on track. A key feature to scale up business and streamline portfolio management;

Intelligent alerts and task management empowering advisors to capture critical insights achieving a timely and proactive wealth assessment;

A robust “Central Hub” built up in different layers that allows to configure rules of engagement and workflows based on business needs..

Developed with direct client input, Nextportfolio 4 combines AI innovation with industry expertise to address the increasing complexity of wealth management.

Juan de Palacios, chief strategy and product officer at Allfunds, said: “In today's rapidly evolving wealth management landscape, innovation isn't optional—it's essential. Nextportfolio 4 represents our commitment to transforming complex portfolio challenges into competitive advantages for our clients.

"By integrating advanced AI capabilities with enhanced customization and automation, we're not just improving efficiency; we're fundamentally changing how wealth managers deliver value to their clients. This release reflects our deep understanding of the industry's evolving needs and our dedication to providing solutions that anticipate tomorrow's challenges while solving today's problems.”