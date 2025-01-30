Allfunds names Pascal Duval senior adviser for France and Benelux

Allfunds has appointed Pascal Duval as senior adviser for France and Benelux to bring his "deep expertise in open architecture solutions" to support its mutual funds, ETPs, and private markets.

Duval brings over 35 years of experience in asset and wealth management, having held key leadership roles notably at Amundi as Deputy Head of Solutions & Services, and Russell Investments, where he served as CEO for EMEA.

Throughout his career he has led strategic initiatives in investment solutions with Banks across EMEA as well as with asset owners, where he has been particularly involved in the evolution of Pension Funds investing over three decades.

He pioneered the development of open architecture and manager of managers in Europe, with Russell investments, 30 years ago, and is currently the founder and trustee of The VSF International, a nonprofit promoting social inclusion.

Juan Alcaraz, CEO and founder of Allfunds, said: "We are delighted to welcome Pascal to Allfunds as a Senior Advisor. His extensive experience in asset and wealth management, coupled with his strategic insight, will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and expand our global capabilities. Pascal’s expertise in investment solutions and digital wealth strategies will help us refine our approach and strengthen our position as a wealthtech leader.”

Duval added: "I am excited to work alongside Allfunds’ team at such a dynamic time for the industry. Allfunds has built an exceptional service proposition covering the entire value chain that continues to evolve to meet the needs of fund houses and distributors globally. I look forward to working with the team, contributing my experience, and helping drive Allfunds' continued growth and innovation in an evolving industry.”