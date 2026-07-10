The Association of International Life Offices (AILO) has announced the appointment of Guy Vanner as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the ratification of his appointment by Members at the Association's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held alongside its Annual AILO CEO Summit in London in June.

Guy succeeds Bob Pain, who retires after nearly 8 years of leadership and service to AILO and 22 years in the international cross-border Life insurance sector.

To ensure a seamless transition, Bob and Guy will work together as Co-Chief Executive Officers throughout the summer, with Guy assuming full responsibility as Chief Executive Officer from 1 September 2026.

AILO said in a statement that the appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for AILO as it continues to evolve its role in supporting the cross-border Life insurance community through its three core service areas of Representation, Education and Insight.

Guy brings more than 30 years' experience across the UK and international financial services markets. Best known for leading the development of AKG Financial Analytics into one of the sector's most respected ratings and information businesses, he has worked extensively with cross-border Life insurers, platforms, discretionary fund managers and advisers throughout his career.

Speaking following his appointment, Guy Vanner said: "AILO has an exceptional heritage and an increasingly important role to play in supporting the cross-border Life insurance sector. The Association has evolved significantly in recent years and has built a strong platform for the future. I am looking forward to working with our Members, Management Committee and Executive to continue strengthening AILO's voice, delivering practical value and helping our sector respond confidently to the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Having the opportunity to work alongside Bob over the coming months provides an invaluable opportunity to build on the strong relationships and momentum that already exist across the Association. It will ensure continuity for our Members while allowing us to continue delivering AILO's ambitious plans for the future."