The Association of International Life Offices (AILO) has today announced Marie Hainge as the winner of the 2025 James Ball Award.

Hainge, pictured above centre, is chair of the AILO Legal & Regulatory Committee and Legal & Regulatory Officer at Utmost Group. She is the latest winner of the 2025 James Ball Award that honours outstanding contribution to the cross-border Life sector and is named in memory of James Ball, one of AILO’s founding members whose influence helped shape the early development of the international Life industry.

The award is presented annually to an individual who demonstrates "exceptional commitment, leadership and impact across the AILO community," the trade organisation said in a statement.