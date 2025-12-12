The Association of International Life Offices (AILO) has today announced Marie Hainge as the winner of the 2025 James Ball Award.
Hainge, pictured above centre, is chair of the AILO Legal & Regulatory Committee and Legal & Regulatory Officer at Utmost Group. She is the latest winner of the 2025 James Ball Award that honours outstanding contribution to the cross-border Life sector and is named in memory of James Ball, one of AILO’s founding members whose influence helped shape the early development of the international Life industry.
The award is presented annually to an individual who demonstrates "exceptional commitment, leadership and impact across the AILO community," the trade organisation said in a statement.
AILO CEO Bob Pain, pictured above right, presenting the award said: “Marie quietly gets on with being absolutely brilliant. As Chair of our Legal & Regulatory Committee, she guides the group through the regulatory ‘spaghetti’ of the EU with outstanding knowledge and expertise. She is one of the key individuals behind AILO’s success, and we are incredibly lucky to have her.”
Hainge has worked in cross-border financial services since 2004 and is recognised as an expert in UK and EU regulation, with specialist knowledge of PRIIPs, ESG and evolving compliance frameworks across Europe. Her professional background includes roles in Governance, Risk & Compliance, and she holds a first-class degree in law.
"AILO provides a vital forum for people across the sector to come together, share ideas and navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment."
Jeffrey More, AILO Chair, pictured above left, added: “Marie exemplifies the collaborative spirit that underpins AILO. Her leadership, expertise and generosity with her knowledge strengthen the entire community. She is a very worthy recipient of this year’s James Ball Award.”