AES has appointed Nedbank’s Andrew Bates as CEO of its Private Wealth and Family Office.

Based in Dubai, Bates will oversee the expansion of the financial life management firm’s presence across the MENA region, focusing on supporting high net wealth international families.

Bates spent 21 years with Nedbank Private Wealth, most recently as head of the Middle East and Asia. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Lloyds Banking Group for 12 years.

Sam Instone, founder of AES, said: “Andrew’s arrival is exciting: as huge wealth migrates to the Middle East we’re investing in ever deeper capabilities to raise the standard of sage counsel and wise guidance that these globally minded clients can expect.

“Andrew’s exceptional track record, empathy, and technical expertise perfectly align with our commitment to meaningful, human-first wealth advice.”

Bates added: “I’ve joined AES because it stands for something powerful – real advice, built on trust, not transactions.

“In a world full of noise, clients deserve a partner who listens deeply, thinks independently and offers guidance rooted solely in their best interests – no matter where they are in life or in the world.”