AES International has renewed its Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX) certification from Broadridge, maintaining its status as the first and only CEFEX-certified fiduciary firm across Asia, the Middle East and Africa (AMEA).

The certification is based on the International Standards Organization’s guidelines for auditing management systems and requires an annual independent assessment of investment management processes, investment strategy implementation, and other best practice fiduciary practices.

AES International is certified in investment advisory services for clients in systematic and passive investment models.

Sam Instone, CEO at AES, said: “AES is delighted to renew our certification and to continue promoting fiduciary standards in Asia, the Middle East and Africa (AMEA).

“This geographical region often lags more developed areas, and this certification sets a standard of loyalty and care which clients can continue to trust.

“Hopefully this continues to drive much[1]needed positive change within the AMEA financial services industry, and other organisations will now wake up to how fiduciary standards can improve consumer outcomes.”