Aditum Investment Management, a privately owned asset management company based in the DIFC, said today (28 April) its DIFC fund range, including its flagship fund platform, Aditum Global Access ICC has crossed $250m in assets under management (AUM) as of 24 April 2025.

This milestone coincides with broader growth across Aditum’s business lines, bringing total assets under management to $7.7bn.

Gaurav Kumar, Deputy SEO of Aditum, said: “As a regionally focused investment manager, our onshore presence in both KSA and the UAE enables us to provide value-added conventional and Sharia-compliant solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients. This strategic positioning underscores our commitment to delivering innovative investment opportunities and fostering long-term partnerships across the region."

Since its inception, Aditum’s DIFC fund platform has seen broad-based inflows across fixed income, short-dated liquidity, Sharia-compliant and conventional multi-asset, and feeder products. Additionally, its Global Fixed Maturity Fund 2028 has surpassed $100m in AUM, driven by strong performance amid challenging market conditions.

David Marshall (pictured), SEO of Aditum, added: "With 15 funds successfully launched in the DIFC—14 of which operate under our platform—Aditum has firmly established itself as a leading fund provider in the UAE. Our alignment with the vision for growing local investment management reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, locally domiciled solutions.

"The increasing demand for our fund suite is a testament both to the trust and support of our clients and to the dedication of the Aditum team in shaping innovative investment opportunities."