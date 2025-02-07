ZEDRA has appointed Tony DeBiase as its Jersey-based group chief financial officer.

DeBiase (pictured) brings significant board experience to the role, with a particular focus within PE-backed organisations and a proven track record supporting fast growing businesses. He also has substantial experience in acquisitions and integration, making him an excellent addition to the company’s leadership team following a series of strategic M&A developments in 2024.

With over three decades of industry experience, DeBiase joins ZEDRA from The Davies Group, where he held the role of Group CFO for 12 years.

DeBiase said: “I am delighted to have joined ZEDRA and look forward to working with the wider leadership team to help build on the success to date. It’s a great business, and I am excited for the journey ahead.”

ZEDRA’s chief executive officer, Ivo Hemelraad said: “Tony joins us at a pivotal time in our growth journey. His exceptional experience, coupled with his commitment to driving growth, will be instrumental in furthering our strategic ambitions.”