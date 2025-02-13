ZEDRA has made two senior appointments to support its corporate & global expansion team.

Paul Haynes joins as a commercial director based in London, having previously worked for several leading global providers in corporate services as the regional head of EMEA.

With over 15 years of industry experience, he helps companies navigate the ever-changing global regulatory landscape, and the intricacies of setting up and operating in new markets.

Haynes said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with ZEDRA’s diverse range of corporate clients to help them thrive and expand their global presence in new territories.”

Joining as a commercial director in San Francisco, Adam Klooster has nearly a decade of experience facilitating inbound and outbound growth of companies in the US with his substantial network across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

Klooster said: “International expansion can be a daunting prospect, but with the right guidance and advisers, the opportunities are there for the taking. I’m excited to join ZEDRA, working together with my global counterparts to deliver seamless services for our clients.”

ZEDRA’s head of commercial, Richard Wakeham, said: “The addition of Paul and Adam further enhances our capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic. The strengthened team are going to be critical to the continuing growth and success of our clients, and ZEDRA itself."