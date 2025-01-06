International law firm Withers welcomes the lawyers, paralegals and staff members of the preeminent trusts and estates firm Hoffman Sabban & Watenmaker (HSW) to its Los Angeles office.

In a statement today (6 January) it said the HSW office, consisting of eight lawyers, three paralegals and additional team members, enhances Withers' robust estate, tax and charitable planning, trusts and estates administration and trusts and estates litigation practices in California.

Founded in 1981, HSW is renowned in the Los Angeles area and beyond for representing successful clients on all trusts and estates matters. HSW's clients include some of the leading figures in business, entertainment, professional and real estate industries.

The firm has consistently been recognized as a top-tier practice for its estate and tax planning, trust administration and trust and estate litigation work.

Pictured above from left to right: Alan Watenmaker, Michael Brophy, Elizabeth Bawden, Eric Tokuyama, Chang Chai

HSW's partners include:

Paul Gordon Hoffman, who advises on domestic and international tax, estate planning, trust administration and probate, and charitable planning.

Alan Watenmaker, who advises on tax, gift and estate planning, trust administration and probate, and charitable planning.

Chang Chae, who advises on domestic and international estate planning, trust administration, business succession and tax and charitable planning.

Eric Tokuyama, who advises on tax,estate and property tax planning, trust and estate administration, and trust and estate litigation.

The HSW team also includes attorneys Mary Ramsden, Renee Wittlif, Garen Kirakosian and Aubrey Van de Wetering.

Jay Dinwoodie, CEO of Withers' private client and tax division said: "We are delighted to welcome Hoffman Sabban & Watenmaker to our California practice. Their team is exceptionally well-regarded in the Los Angeles market, and they will further strengthen our California offering, which already includes over 20 attorneys in Los Angeles and more than 35 private client attorneys statewide. Our new colleagues will provide immense value to our clients, who require innovative answers to complex questions."

HSW’s founding partner, Paul Gordon Hoffman, said: "As the leading international law firm for private client work, Withers offers an unrivaled platform for our team. Not only does this move expand the global services available to our clients, we will now be able to offer a full range of dispute resolution, corporate, IP and broader tax and wealth planning advice. In addition, Withers' culture aligns perfectly with the one we built at HSW over the past four decades."

Longtime partner, Chang H. Chae said: “We are excited to join Withers, an exceptional firm with immense talent in many different areas of law, including trusts and estates. The attorneys, paralegals and staff at Withers share our commitment to serving our clients with excellence and exhibit a collegiality that was always the hallmark of HSW.”