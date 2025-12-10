WisdomTree has rolled out a range of value UCITS ETF range including global, European and US-focused products.

The ETFs invest in companies with strong fundamentals and capital return discipline currently trading at attractive valuations by tracking the price and yield performance of proprietary WisdomTree value indices.

The ETFs, which have total expense ratios (TERs) of 0.20%-0.25%, listed on Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana today (10 December) will list on the London Stock Exchange on 11 December. The suite will sit alongside WisdomTree’s existing smart-beta UCITS ETF range, which includes high dividends, small cap, quality growth and quality dividend growth strategies.

Pierre Debru, head of research, Europe, at WisdomTree, said traditional value investing has faced structural headwinds in the post-global financial crisis era with the dominance of growth stocks and ultra-low interest rates challenging the effectiveness of traditional valuation metrics.

“The definition of value needs to evolve,” he said. “The next generation of value investing will require innovation, and by focusing on companies that combine capital discipline with quality, we believe this approach offers a smarter way to access the value factor.”

Alexis Marinof, CEO, Europe, at WisdomTree, added: “WisdomTree has long focused on thoughtful ETF innovation that helps investors address persistent portfolio challenges.

“Our new value ETFs are designed to complement existing equity holdings by enhancing long-term return potential, improving diversification, and delivering a more intuitive and resilient approach to Value investing.”