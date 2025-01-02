As we say goodbye to what was a fabulous 2024 – our first as the owners of both Investment International and International Adviser – we welcome 2025 in what is set to be a defining year for both brands.

Myself (Gary Robinson) and Mark Battersby my colleague and co-founder of G&M Media Ltd – as co-owners of II, IA and our publishing division Money Map Media – could not be more excited for 2025. In the coming weeks and months our exciting plans for both II and IA will be fully unfurled, so please keep tuning in for these exciting developments.

Both brands have had more than 20 years of providing news, views, events, videos, awards, special reports, surveys and features from across the international financial services marketplace and this will continue into the future with a renewed energy and vigour. In the past II and IA were two titles that had been seen as competing within the international cross-border advice and wealth management space, until we brought both brands under one roof in 2024 and produced more complimentary work.

New Year, new initiatives

We are pleased to say that this complimentary work will continue but within a more defined new framework for both brands with fresh new content, projects and initiatives and the return of some old favourites (particularly on International Adviser) to get excited for.

We hope you enjoyed your festive break and we can't wait to share our full vision for 2025 and beyond in the coming weeks and months.