Wealth Club has hired Susannah Streeter, a well-known financial commentator and former head of money at Hargreaves Lansdown, as its new chief investment strategist.

Streeter, who worked for Hargreaves Lansdown for five years until last September, will join Wealth Club this month, where she will lead the investment firm's commentary across financial markets, including private markets.

Before joining Hargreaves, Streeter worked in journalism as a financial news anchor at BBC News for more than 17 years.

Alex Davies, chief executive of Wealth Club, said of the appointment: "She’ll continue doing what she does best, but she’ll also help more people understand the huge opportunities in private markets - whether that’s backing exciting start-ups or investing in larger established businesses through some of the world’s leading private equity funds.”

Streeter posted on LinkedIn: "I'll be leading our investment commentary across financial markets, and highlighting new opportunities for experienced investors across private markets.

Channeling long-term investment into start-ups and scale-ups provides vital funding for UK entrepreneurs and has the potential to boost growth and revitalise the UK economy."

Wealth Club has around 68,000 members who have invested £1.65bn through the firm to-date.