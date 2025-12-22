Walter Jopp rejoins Zurich Middle East Life as CEO

Zurich Middle East Life has announced what Walter Jopp will be rejoining the business as chief executive officer (CEO), four and a half years after he previously left the business.

Jopp (pictured) stepped down from his role as CEO of the firm in July 2021 following a five year tenure, at the time citing a desire to spend more time with family and friends. But he then went on to become the chief executive of Islamic Arab Insurance Company (Salama), a provider of Shariah-compliant Takaful solutions in the UAE.

However, Zurich Middle East has now confirmed he will be rejoining the firm and stepping back into the CEO role in the near future, although it did not confirm a specific date.

In a statement, the business said: "We are delighted to announce that Walter Jopp will be rejoining us as the new CEO of Zurich Middle East Life. He brings a wealth of experience, having led Zurich Middle East Life as CEO for five years until 2021.

"His proven expertise and enduring commitment to the region will be invaluable as he steps into his new role. His return marks an exciting milestone as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Middle East and deliver on our ambitious plans for the future."

Jopp said in a post on social media site LinkedIn: "I am very excited to be rejoining Zurich Middle East as CEO. This is a market leading business with a fantastic team of professionals. I look forward to working together on the next phase of growth and delivering on the ambitious plans for the future."