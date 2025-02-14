VIDEO: Finance Isle of Man's Simon Pickering on the 2025 Innovation Challenge 

In this video, which was filmed recently by Investment International at the Department of Enterprise at the Isle of Man government's offices, Isle of Man Government's Simon Pickering discusses why entering the Third Annual Isle of Man Innovation Challenge 2025 is important.

Pickering was interviewed about the project by II and IA Publisher Gary Robinson, who was also visiting to deliver II Awards 2024-25 trophies to the organisation which included the prestigious International Financial Centre of the Year Award 2024-25 and the Investment International 25th Anniversary Special Award 2024-25.

Click here to view the video or click on the image below

The Third Annual Isle of Man Innovation Challenge has applications open until 28th February, 2024. Click here for more details.

The Isle of Man’s Innovation Challenge is a competition seeking transformative solutions in FinTech, Cleantech, and Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Innovation Challenge has officially opened applications for its 2025 cohort, welcoming businesses and organisations worldwide to present groundbreaking solutions that tackle specific challenges and foster the growth of technological innovation in the Isle of Man.

Organised by the Isle of Man Department for Enterprise’s Executive Agencies—led by Digital Isle of Man and in collaboration with Business Isle of Man and Finance Isle of Man—this Challenge offers a platform for global innovators to engage with government bodies, regulators, and local businesses.