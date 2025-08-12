Utmost Wealth Solutions reversed outflows in the first half of 2025 following its acquisition of Lombard International.

The insurance-based wealth solutions saw net flows reach £2bn in H1 2025 compared to £1.1bn outflows in H1 2024 and £0.7bn outflows at the end of 2024.

Total assets under administration reached £107.1bn in the first six months of 2025, up from £103.5bn at the end of 2024, the group reported in a trading update today (12 August).

Gross inflows doubled year on year reaching £5.3bn at the end of June, compared to the £2.6bn in gross inflows seen in H1 2024, amounting to 78% of the total comparable inflows for all of 2024.

All regions showed positive momentum, with each delivering improved results compared to the same period in 2024, according to the group.

Paul Thompson, Utmost Group CEO, said Utmost has “capitalised” on its acquisition of Lombard International, which completed at the end of December 2024.

“Utmost has continued to build on the growth that we experienced in the second half of last year to deliver a record-breaking first half.

“This performance is a testament to the benefits of combining Lombard with Utmost, the capability of our teams and the clarity of our strategy. We have continued to execute with discipline, focusing on delivering robust long-term value and capitalising on broader macroeconomic trends.”

He added: “I am excited about our long-term prospects. We are well-placed to build on this strong momentum. By taking advantage of the opportunities across our core international markets and investing in our capabilities, we seek to create value for all our stakeholders.”