Utmost Wealth Solutions registers net inflows as Lombard International beds in

Utmost Wealth Solutions has swung back to positive net flows following its acquisition of Lombard International.

Insurance and savings solutions provider Utmost Group’s half year results to 30 June 2025 show its wealth solutions arm achieved £5.3bn of inflows and £2bn of net flows. This compares to net outflows of £0.7bn for the HY 2024 and net outflows of £0.4bn for the 2024 year end and boosts assets under administration 3% over six months to £107.1bn.

The firm credited flows to “robust results” in the “strategically important markets” of the UK and Continental Europe as it integrated Lombard International. The rebrand of Lombard International is set to be completed in Q4.

While Utmost Group’s operating profit was up year on year, from £104m to £125m, it was down from the end of 2024 when it stood at £190m.

Utmost Group CEO Paul Thompson said: “I am immensely proud of the group’s strong performance in the first half of 2025, which has been a period of strategic momentum for both of our businesses.

“We have successfully integrated Lombard International into Utmost Wealth Solutions while delivering growth momentum across all our core regions.”

Meanwhile Utmost Life and Pensions completed four full scheme buy-ins in the bulk purchase annuity market totalling £177m in premiums, securing the benefits for 1,127 pensioners and 1,365 deferred members. The group is now looking to capitalise on its BPA pipeline in the growing BPA market.

“Utmost Life and Pensions has made good progress establishing itself in the BPA sector, with the completion of four full scheme buy-ins,” Thompson added.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on deepening our presence in the HNW and UHNW segments, enhancing our client proposition in both the BPA and wealth solutions sector, and driving sustainable, margin-accretive growth. I am proud of the ambition our teams continue to show, and we enter the second half of the year with optimism.”