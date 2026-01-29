Utmost CEO predicts three trends to shape the industry in latest technical briefing

Utmost has published its latest edition of its quarterly technical briefing Navigator focusing on HNW expat tax regimes and how portability can outperform in long term wealth planning.

The Winter 2026 edition is designed exclusively for the advisers of High and Ultra-High Net Worth (HNW and UHNW) individuals and examines special tax regimes in the UK, France, Portugal, Italy and Spain to uncover the pitfalls and how advisers can navigate them.

Utmost’s CEO, Paul Thompson also shares his predictions for three trends to shape the industry’s future in 2026 and beyond in the Navigator Voices section, as well as providing insights on what defines a resilient life company and why choosing the right life company is critical.

The latest edition examines managing tax compliance and transparency for Asian HNW families, the new tax risks facing trust owned life policies in France and the growing impact of frozen tax thresholds on clients in the UK in the Country Focus section.

Further, the Regulation, Tax and Compliance section covers off the 2026 Belgium Budget, social contribution reforms in France and a reshaped wealth tax in Colombia as well as updating on Sweden’s effective yield tax and the key points for advisers from the UK Autumn Budget 2025.

Aidan Golden, head of group technical services at Utmost, said: “As global tax regimes for expats continue to evolve and cross-border complexity increases, advisers need technical depth, clarity and foresight more than ever.

“This edition seeks to equip the intermediary community with practical insights into how portable solutions can protect long-term wealth outcomes across different jurisdictions.

“Combining detailed analysis of specific tax regimes with real-world perspectives from our leadership and technical specialists, Navigator helps advisers make confident decisions for internationally mobile clients.”