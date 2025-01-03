2025 will see the United States acquiring between 300,000 and 400,000 Bitcoins as part of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, predicts Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

This move, he said, would not only reinforce the dollar’s dominance but also catalyse a historic Bitcoin bull run.

Green said the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve was “almost inevitable.”

He said: “The US will likely cement Bitcoin as a cornerstone of its financial strategy, and this monumental decision will push Bitcoin’s value to unprecedented levels."

The prediction comes on the heels of Senator Cynthia Lummis’ introduction of the Bitcoin Act of 2024, which proposes acquiring one million Bitcoins over five years, funded by Federal Reserve remittances.

While Green believes “political horse-trading” may reduce the initial target, he predicted that a substantial reserve of 300,000 to 400,000 Bitcoins will still be achieved, driven by overwhelming momentum from both retail and institutional investors.

“This is more than an economic initiative; it’s a geopolitical masterstroke,” said Green. “With this reserve, the US not only strengthens its position as a crypto powerhouse but also secures the dollar’s relevance in an increasingly digital global economy.”

He continued: “Republican dominance and Trump’s role as a pro-Bitcoin ringmaster provide the perfect conditions for such a transformative policy.

“Also many Democrats lawmakers, who have historically supported crypto measures, are likely to back this initiative as the benefits of Bitcoin—and a strategic reserve—become increasingly clear.”

The proposal is not without challenges. Political negotiations may prevent the acquisition of the full one million Bitcoins outlined in the Bitcoin Act.

However, Green believes the sheer weight of retail FOMO (fear of missing out) and institutional demand will ensure a meaningful reserve is established.

“The creation of a reserve of 300,000 to 400,000 Bitcoins would likely trigger a Bitcoin bull run of epic proportions, driving exponential value creation and reshaping financial markets,” he said.