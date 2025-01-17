Universal Investment Group (UI), a fund services platform and Super ManCo, has appointed Jeremy Albrecht as its new CEO for Luxembourg.

In this role, Albrecht will be responsible for heading UI’s Luxembourg platform, which consists of both UI Luxembourg, the largest AIFM and third party ManCo in Luxembourg, and fund administrator UI efa.

He will oversee total assets under administration (AuA) of approximately €400bn across UI’s Luxembourg platform.

Over the past year, the Luxembourg platform saw substantial YTD growth of AuA of 33%, driven by increasing demand from asset managers and ManCos for outsourcing services which allow them to focus more strategically on their core competencies.

He will be responsible for driving forward UI’s Luxembourg platform to continue to meet this increasing market demand, including by further enhancing the product offering – especially for asset managers – by building bridges to continental Europe with active fund distribution support.

Francesca McDonagh, CEO of Universal Investment Group, said: “We are all pleased to welcome Jeremy to lead our Luxembourg platform. His extensive expertise will be an invaluable asset as we continue our journey to become one of the leading fund administrators globally. Achieving this goal is central to our mission, and our Luxembourg platform will play a pivotal role in our strategy.”

Jeremy Albrecht, CEO Luxembourg, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Universal Investment as its CEO for Luxembourg. The Luxembourg platform is well positioned for future growth and I’m excited to help build on its successful growth story. There are compelling growth opportunities in utilising the combined strengths of UI efa and UI Luxembourg to benefit clients, and I look forward to driving this momentum.”

Albrecht (pictured), a French national who’s based in Luxembourg, has 20 years’ experience in the asset servicing industry. He began his career as an auditor, before moving to what was then RBC Investor & Treasury Services Luxembourg in 2005, now part of CACEIS. In 2019, he was appointed MD Head of Europe Client Coverage, in which he oversaw regional country strategies and cross-continental opportunities, based in Luxembourg.