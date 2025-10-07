Universal Investment Group has opened an office in Singapore, marking its entry into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Headed up by Bjoern Beck, previously a portfolio manager at UBS, the fund service provider’s new office will provide on-the-ground support to clients expanding their international presence, with a focus on helping clients access opportunities in the region’s real estate market.

The Singapore office will also serve as a gateway for APAC asset managers and institutional investors seeking to launch and administer investment vehicles domiciled in Europe.

Francesca McDonagh, CEO of Universal Investment, said the Asia-Pacific region “presents tremendous opportunities” and is a natural progression for the group having built its presence in Germany, Luxembourg and Ireland.

“Establishing our first office in the Asia-Pacific region is a significant milestone in our ambition to become a truly global partner for our clients,” she said.

“We are pleased to have Bjoern Beck establishing our APAC operations and are confident his expertise will accelerate our clients’ growth in the region.”

Beck added : “The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most dynamic investment landscapes in the world, particularly in real estate, and I am excited to support our clients’ and Universal Investment Group’s expansion into the region and to bring APAC closer to Europe.

“By combining our scalable platform with local market knowledge, we look forward to serving as a trusted partner on the ground, creating meaningful opportunities for both existing and new clients.”