UK government to enforce electronic travel authorisation from February 2026

Visitors to the UK who do not require a visa will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to travel from 25 February 2026, the UK government has announced.

The new rule sits within plans to digitise the immigration system and move towards a contactless UK border.

Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, who do not need a visa will not be able to legally travel to the UK without the digital permission.

More than 13.3 million visitors have used an ETA since its soft launch in October 2023, including visitors taking connecting flights.

Mike Tapp, the minister for migration and citizenship, said: “ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration.

“ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience.”

Those planning to visit the UK can apply for an ETA through the official UK ETA app at a cost of £16.