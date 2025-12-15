UK finance firms join forces to launch retail investment campaign

A group of financial services firms have teamed up to launch the UK Retail Investment Campaign, an initiative to encourage and support Britons with investing.

The cohort comprises 19 firms – including platforms, banks, wealth and investment managers, and investment trusts – which are fully funding the campaign.

Set to launch in April 2026, the firms are working together to raise awareness of the importance of investing for people’s financial wellbeing and the positive impact it can have on the wider economy.

The industry-wide campaign is supported by the treasury, the FCA, and the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), with the Investment Association (IA) acting as secretariat.

According to research from the FCA’s Financial Lives survey 54 of non-advised adults with significant cash savings and no investments – aside from pension investments – reported they had not considered investing, with the primary reasons including concerns about losing money (34%) and lack of knowledge or access to support to invest (29%).

The campaign will provide clear information and practical support to help people decide whether investing is right for them, and to give them more confidence to invest and take control of their long-term financial wellbeing.

Sasha Wiggins, chief executive of Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, is chair of the UK Retail Investment Campaign.

He explained: “With retail investment in the UK the lowest in the G7, it is vital to help build a culture of saving and investing – supporting people to make informed choices about how to put their money to work. This campaign is about providing clear, accessible information so everyone can feel confident in deciding whether investing is right for them.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “Britain is a world-leading financial centre, and the FTSE has grown to near record highs this year, but we want more people to benefit from this success. By getting Britain investing again, we can put more money in people’s pockets and drive economic growth.”

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association and deputy chair of the campaign, added: “By bringing together a wide range of firms from across the financial sector for a multi-year campaign, along with the support of the government and regulator, we will raise awareness that, while cash savings are important, many more people should be investing to fulfil their long-term financial plans.”

The founding member firms are: