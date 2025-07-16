UK chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her Mansion House speech last night with a financial services shake up at its core.

In her speech, she promised an overhaul of financial services with a promise of a better returns on savings as well as fully implementing the Pension Reform Bill, which was first introduced in her last Mansion House speech. However there was no firm details on potential widespread changes to ISAs as was expected.

Rachel Reeves unveiled the Leeds Reforms aimed at ‘unlocking retail investment’ as part of her Mansion House speech and committed UK government to ISA reform aimed at boosting retail investing but only the inclusion of Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAFs) in Stocks and Shares ISAs was announced.

Among the reforms, banks will ‘send investment opportunities’ to savers in low-interest accounts. Industry-led ad campaigns will help promote the benefits of long-term investing.

Reeves said: "We have been bold in regulating for growth in financial services and I have been clear on the benefits that that will drive with a ripple effect felt right across all sectors of our economy putting pounds in the pockets of working people. Getting better deals on their mortgages, better returns on their savings and more jobs paying good wages across our country

Regulation

Reeves also called for regulation to be be arm but not too excessive as to thwart industry and firmly pointed a finger at the Financial Services Authority (FCA) to remove "the boot on the neck of businesses choking off the enterprise and innovation",

"As I look ahead it is clear that we must do more," she said. " In too many areas, regulation still acts as a boot on the neck of businesses choking off the enterprise and innovation that is the lifeblood of economic growth. Regulators in other sectors must take up the call I make this evening not to bend to the temptation of excessive caution but to boldly regulate for growth in the service of prosperity for our whole country.

Click here to see a transcript of Reeves full speech.

The industry reacted with a general positive tone.

Keith Phillips, Chief Executive, The Platforms Association, said: “We welcome today’s Mansion House speech and the publication of the Financial Services Competitiveness & Growth Strategy. Investment platforms play a crucial role in building and encouraging a strong retail investment culture. The UK investment platforms sectorhas grown exponentially over the past twenty years with almost £1.4trn assets under administration and is a real success story for UK financial services.

"While the risk appetite of every investor is different with cash savings playing an important role for savers young and old, we support the Government’s ambition to encourage long-term saving and understanding how people’s savings and investments are being deployed. The proposed ‘Tell Sid’ campaign will be a helpful reminder and starting point for many new investors.

"The recently published FCA targeted support reform is a step change in improving advice and guidance for retail investors and structural changes to the Innovative Finance ISA will allow investors to access other long term investment options.”

Dr Andrew Williamson, Managing Partner at Cambridge Innovation Capital, said: "The reforms put forward by the Chancellor at Mansion House have the potential to supercharge the UK’s £10bn science and technology ecosystem, provided they are implemented correctly. The growing commercial maturity of Britain’s technology companies provides a robust and accessible route into long-term, risk-adjusted returns for institutional capital.

"US and Canadian pension funds have benefited from this strategy, and the UK is now poised to capitalise on this generational opportunity. The Chancellor’s reforms rightly aim to align the long-term horizons of the pension and venture capital industries, which will help to unlock capital for long-term innovation while strengthening future pension outcomes for savers."

AJ Bell CEO, Michael Summersgill, said: "Kickstarting an investing revolution could boost house hold finances and UK capital markets in the process. With at least £100bn sat in Cash ISA accounts held by savers with £20,000 or more in cash but no ISA investments, there is a huge prize at stake if government gets this right.