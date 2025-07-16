UK chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her Mansion House speech last night with a financial services shake up at its core.
In her speech, she promised an overhaul of financial services with a promise of a better returns on savings as well as fully implementing the Pension Reform Bill, which was first introduced in her last Mansion House speech. However there was no firm details on potential widespread changes to ISAs as was expected.
Rachel Reeves unveiled the Leeds Reforms aimed at ‘unlocking retail investment’ as part of her Mansion House speech and committed UK government to ISA reform aimed at boosting retail investing but only the inclusion of Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAFs) in Stocks and Shares ISAs was announced.
Among the reforms, banks will ‘send investment opportunities’ to savers in low-interest accounts. Industry-led ad campaigns will help promote the benefits of long-term investing.
Reeves said: "We have been bold in regulating for growth in financial services and I have been clear on the benefits that that will drive with a ripple effect felt right across all sectors of our economy putting pounds in the pockets of working people. Getting better deals on their mortgages, better returns on their savings and more jobs paying good wages across our country
Regulation
Reeves also called for regulation to be be arm but not too excessive as to thwart industry and firmly pointed a finger at the Financial Services Authority (FCA) to remove "the boot on the neck of businesses choking off the enterprise and innovation",
"As I look ahead it is clear that we must do more," she said. " In too many areas, regulation still acts as a boot on the neck of businesses choking off the enterprise and innovation that is the lifeblood of economic growth. Regulators in other sectors must take up the call I make this evening not to bend to the temptation of excessive caution but to boldly regulate for growth in the service of prosperity for our whole country.
Click here to see a transcript of Reeves full speech.
The industry reacted with a general positive tone.
Keith Phillips, Chief Executive, The Platforms Association, said: “We welcome today’s Mansion House speech and the publication of the Financial Services Competitiveness & Growth Strategy. Investment platforms play a crucial role in building and encouraging a strong retail investment culture. The UK investment platforms sectorhas grown exponentially over the past twenty years with almost £1.4trn assets under administration and is a real success story for UK financial services.
"While the risk appetite of every investor is different with cash savings playing an important role for savers young and old, we support the Government’s ambition to encourage long-term saving and understanding how people’s savings and investments are being deployed. The proposed ‘Tell Sid’ campaign will be a helpful reminder and starting point for many new investors.
"The recently published FCA targeted support reform is a step change in improving advice and guidance for retail investors and structural changes to the Innovative Finance ISA will allow investors to access other long term investment options.”
“Crucially, government must recognise that this can’t be achieved by diktat. It may be tempting to try and marshal ISA contributions through rules and regulations – such as mandatory quotas on UK assets or restrictions on cash contributions. But this simply won’t work.
“Government should start from scratch on the best design of the ISA system. Endless tinkering has left consumers facing a myriad of divisive choices, with many simply opting for the easy choice: cash.
“Instead, a simpler system with a single ISA account would allow consumers to glide between saving and investing seamlessly. Removing friction between cash and investment accounts would create a more flexible system, lifting the psychological barrier between saving and the stock market.”
AJ Bell director of public policy, Tom Selby, added: “The announcement from the chancellor sends a clear message: we need to get Britain investing.
“ISAs are clearly seen as a crucial route through which to get the public investing for the long-term, helping boost their household finances and support capital markets in the process.
“The devil is in the detail, however, and there still isn’t much of that to get stuck into. For months rumours have suggested the government may look to cut the cash ISA allowance in the hope that a whack-a-mole approach will see some of that excess cash pop up in stock market investments.
“Thankfully, that idea appears to have been shelved, at least for now. Instead, we need to start from scratch when it comes to ISA reform. ISAs are enormously popular, but over time the landscape has become increasingly complex, with multiple different ISAs each with their own rules and regulations.
“A starting point on the road toward simplification should involve merging Cash and Stocks and Shares ISAs, ending the arbitrary distinction between the two to create a unified ISA product serving the needs of the vast majority of ordinary people.