Swiss bank UBS is planning another wave of jobs cuts in the aftermath of its merger with Credit Suisse, with around 10,000 positions set to be axed by 2027, according to internal figures.

The reductions will affect roles both in Switzerland and internationally, according to Swiss news outlet Blick.

The bank has not commented specifically on the plans but said it will "keep job cuts to a minimum." The reductions will take place over several years and will be achieved "primarily through natural attrition, early retirements, internal transfers, and the internalisation of external roles."

UBS had previously announced plans to make around 3,000 redundancies in Switzerland as part of the integration process, adding this estimate remains unchanged.

Figures reported by Blick show that in the summer of 2023, the newly merged bank employed 119,100 people, but by the end of September 2025, this number had fallen to 104,427 – a decrease of approximately 15,000 jobs.

If 10,000 jobs are cut – which is deemed to be dependent on the progress of the integration of acquired Credit Suisse – the workforce would fall to around 95,000 full-time equivalents.