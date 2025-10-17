UBS has appointed J. P. Morgan’s Daniele Magazzeni as chief artificial intelligence officer to oversee the firm’s AI strategy.

At J.P. Morgan Magazzeni was chief analytics officer for both the EMEA region and the commercial and investment bank, where he was responsible for the global analytics agenda across markets, banking, payments and securities services.

Prior to that, he was associate professor of artificial intelligence at King’s College London.

In his new role, Magazzeni will focus on reshaping business capabilities to improve the client experience and enhance employee productivity.

He will also head the chief artificial intelligence office, which is responsible for ensuring the effective deployment of AI-powered tools and processes at scale, maintaining consistent standards, and building strong technological foundations across the organisation.

Magazzeni, who assumes the role in January 2026, will be based in London and report to group chief operations and technology officer Mike Dargan,

Dargan said: “Artificial intelligence is a top priority for UBS. I am delighted to welcome Daniele with his experience in embedding AI into business processes, driving measurable efficiency improvements and delivering commercial benefits.

“He will further optimize our use of traditional, generative and agentic AI capabilities to transform our end-to-end operations and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients.”