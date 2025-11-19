TT International names new CEO

TT International has appointed a new CEO following Eric Mackay’s decision to step down from the role after more than a decade at the firm.

Luke Poulter took over as CEO at the end of October, having been chief financial officer since 2021 and a member of TT International’s management committee.

Prior to TT, Luke held roles at RAB Capital and BNP Paribas Fund Services.

The specialist investment manager said Mackay and Poulter have worked closely together to deliver a smooth and seamless transition.

Head of business management Christopher Wilson succeeds Luke as CFO and will sit on the management committee. Prior to joining TT in 2021, he was chief operating officer for Shore Capital and head of finance and operations for Mirabaud in London.

Poulter said: “Having been at TT for 14 years, I know very well the strong cultural foundations on which the business is built, as well as the strengths and capabilities of our exceptional people.

“I look forward to executing our clear strategy, embracing the instinctively entrepreneurial, collaborative environment that enables us to deliver for our clients.”

Tim Tacchi, founder and non-executive chairman at TT International, said: “Luke’s strong grasp of the business, his financial discipline, and his unwavering commitment to our clients make him the ideal person to lead TT into its next phase.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Eric for his significant contributions to TT and for his continued support throughout the transition.”