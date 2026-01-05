The UK may be on the cusp of a retail investment revolution, says True Potential CEO Gerry Mallon, as the industry prepares to launch a retail investment campaign this quarter with the aim of informing and empowering investors.

As part of the Leeds Reforms, announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in July 2025, the UK government announced a nationwide drive to raise awareness of the role of investing in financial wellbeing and economic growth, that will be launched by the financial services sector by April 2026. This is being accompanied by ISA limit reforms announced at Budget 2025.

“I welcome the campaign,” Mallon said. “The devil will be in the detail in how it persuades consumers, and I don’t believe reforms to ISA limits will encourage savers to immediately move from low-interest cash to Stocks & Shares ISAs.”

He continued: “Research conducted by ISA providers, and presented to the Treasury Select Committee, suggests that a modest proportion of consumers (49%) would simply move their money into another cash savings account.

“It is clear an investment culture takes time to develop. Nonetheless these reforms do have the potential to change the market in the long-term as consumers start to recognise the benefits investment brings.”

Commenting in True Potential’s 2026 Forecast: Empowering Advisers in the Age of Change, Mallon said trusted advice will be key to achieving a generational culture shift.

He added that new consumers entering the wealth market are likely to care more about what their money supports.

“Responsible investment is not optional,” Mallon said. “It's becoming an expected part of any advice. Advisers who can combine performance with purpose will lead the way in the upcoming age of the empowered investor.”