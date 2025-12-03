True Potential has appointed Laura McCall to the new role of chief people officer as it enters its next phase of growth.

McCall, who joins from Baillie Gifford where she was director, global HR business partnering, will sit on the executive team and will be tasked with delivering True Potential’s values-focused people strategy.

McCall has spent 17 years in financial services, including senior roles at Scottish National Investment Bank, and Martin Currie. She will take up the position in early 2026 and will be based in the wealth manager’s Newcastle headquarters.

Following Gerry Mallon’s appointment to CEO at the end of last year, True Potential has focused on investing in its people.

Mallon said: “I am delighted that Laura will be joining us as we continue to enhance our colleague experience and be an employer of choice in the North East. The newly created Chief People Officer role is a core part of our Executive team and central to our ambitions as we enter our next chapter.

McCall said: "I’m thrilled to be joining True Potential at such an exciting time for the business. What attracted me most was the strength of the team – their expertise, passion and genuine commitment to helping clients achieve better financial outcomes.

“I see a great opportunity to build on these strong foundations and deliver a people strategy that continues to support our colleagues and the Group’s ambitions for the future.”