True Potential Investments has appointed Amundi as strategic investment solutions partner within its Growth-Aligned fund management team.

Amundi will provide index-level funds for True Potential Investments’ risk-mapped Growth-Aligned funds, which have £7.7bn in assets under management, to help streamline portfolio construction and facilitate greater client transparency.

Amundi will also co-design a unique strategic asset allocation framework for True Potential’s investment management business on an exclusive basis and integrate its proprietary ALTO technology platform within True Potential Investment’s processes.

Jeff Casson, CEO of True Potential Investments, said: “Delivering exceptional client outcomes is our number one focus, so we are always looking at how we can evolve and improve our investment strategy to deliver those outcomes.

“This appointment is a strategic move that demonstrates our agile approach to investment management and will allow us to build on the top quartile investment performance we already deliver for our thousands of clients.”

Eric Bramoullé, CEO of Amundi in the United Kingdom, said the partnership highlights Amundi’s commitment to grow its UK business and meet the investment needs of clients.

He added: “We are delighted True Potential has trusted Amundi as its sole partner for asset allocation on the Growth-Aligned funds and as a partner on investment technology solutions.

“The solution co-designed with True Potential to meet the long-term investment goals of its clients, leverages Amundi’s extensive multi-asset expertise, ETF and index platform, economic research and technology to target positive outcomes aligned to risk appetite.”