TPR appoints executive director for strategy, policy & analysis

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has appointed Richard Knox as its new executive director for strategy, policy & analysis. Knox will join the organisation in February this year.

He brings over two decades of experience in financial services regulation and public policy, joining from HM Treasury, where he currently serves as co-director of the Financial Services Group. In this role, he has overseen international financial services policy, Brexit negotiations, global trade agreements, and regulatory frameworks for capital markets, ESG finance, and prudential banking.

He previously led EU negotiations on major legislative files such as EMIR and MiFID. Most recently, he directed the team that delivered the Pensions Investment Review following the 2024 election, collaborating across TPR, the DWP, the FCA, and the Bank of England.

Nausicaa Delfas, chief executive of TPR, said: “Pensions are at a pivotal moment of change and we are continuing to bring in the talent and expertise we need to raise standards of trusteeship, drive value for money and support savers at retirement. Richard’s extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as we work with the government and the market to shape the future of pensions.”

Knox added: “I am looking forward to helping to deliver on TPR’s mission to protect, enhance, and innovate at this important moment of change in pensions. We have a real opportunity to fix unfinished business in the pension system and make sure pensions provide people with a sustainable income to last throughout their later life.”