Manuel Noia has joined Titanbay as its head of Italy, based in Milan, to bring the Titanbay platform to wealth managers and private banks across Europe.

"Italy is a key market brimming with opportunities in private markets, and we’re ready to take it to the next level", the statement said.

Noia (pictured) has over 20 years of experience in financial services and a proven track record of driving growth in Southern Europe. Before joining, he led institutional business origination at FinDelivery and held senior leadership roles at Credit Suisse, Nordea Asset Management, and Pictet Asset Management.

Co-CEO Michael Gruener said: “Italy is a cornerstone of our European growth strategy, and Manuel’s appointment underscores our commitment to this exciting market. His deep understanding of the local wealth management landscape will help establish Titanbay as the go-to private markets partner in Italy.”

Stuart McGlynn, head of global distribution, added: “Manuel’s expertise and reputation for building strong partnerships are invaluable as we expand across the region. We’re confident he’ll drive significant growth and success for Titanbay in Italy.”

Noia said: “I’m thrilled to join Titanbay during such an exciting period of growth. Italy’s wealth management market has immense potential, and our platform is uniquely positioned to meet the increasing demand for private market investments. I’m looking forward to forging strong partnerships and helping Titanbay thrive in Italy and beyond.”

He will be working closely with wealth managers, private banks, and institutional investors in Italy, "helping them harness the full potential of our platform to deliver tailored, scalable private market solutions".