European private markets platform Titanbay has partnered with Adams Street Partners to target the private wealth space.

Titanbay's cross-border platform allows wealth managers to access private markets funds, while Adams Street is a global private markets firm with a strong presence across Asia.

The deal will make Adams Street funds available on the platform, allowing them to be distributed more easily to the wealth market.

"This partnership allows us to operate in the private wealth channel in a way that reflects our institutional standards," said Greg Favre, principal, wealth management at Adams Street Partners.

“Titanbay is the infrastructure layer that helps connect many of the world’s leading firms with the private wealth market,” added Richard Kiddle, managing director and head of general partner solutions at Titanbay.